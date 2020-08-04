SLO PD reports fewer thefts from vehicles, but wants the community to stay alert

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is seeing fewer auto burglaries this year, but warn residents to stay alert.

SLO PD reports a significant decrease in this type of crime compared to this time last year, and a steady decline over the past few months.

“We’re about 50-percent down from that crime from last year for a rolling 28 days,” said Captain Brian Amoroso. “Overall, good news.”

The department posted the latest numbers on social media, not only to deliver positive news, but also to keep residents from getting too complacent.

“There is a lot of safety in this community but we also want to make sure that our citizens are aware that they can become victims at any time,” Amoroso said. “Someone’s in a rush and they just pop in a store for a minute. Then they come back to their car and find they are the victim of a crime.”

According to Amoroso, San Luis Obispo is generally safe. However, no matter where you are, crime is a possibility.

“Anywhere you go, you can always be victimized. Whether it’s criminals that live in town that get released from jail or prison. Or whether it’s criminals working up and down the state. We see that often.”

Police urge the community to stay alert and take simple precautions.

“Go ahead and lock your vehicle. Make sure you take your valuables with you or lock them in the trunk or someplace out of sight. That’s really the best thing you can do to prevent being a victim,” said Amoroso.