Body found in Grover Beach not considered suspicious

San Luis Obispo County

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A body that was found in Grover Beach Tuesday morning is not considered to suspicious, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

The body of a man was discovered around 8 a.m. underneath a large box truck on the 700 block of West Grand Avenue.

Officers determined that the man was homeless and appears to have died of natural causes. At this time, his death is not considered to be suspicious, police said.

The man's identity will not be released, according to police.