Paso Robles police seize illegal firearms during DUI arrest

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police officers seized two illegal assault rifles during a DUI arrest this weekend.

Police stopped a driver and administered a breathalyzer test. The driver's blood alcohol content was found to be .14%, nearly double the legal limit, police said.

During the stop, police found two illegal assault rifles in the vehicle. Police said an AK47 and AR-15 style rifle were found in the vehicle.

Photos of the firearms were shared on the Paso Robles Police Department Facebook page.

Paso police also made three additional DUI arrests over a 24-hour period. These arrests included one driver who crashed and had a BAC of .21%, another who had children in the vehicle when they were pulled over, and another who had a BAC of .22%, nearly three times the legal limit.

All four were arrested, police said.