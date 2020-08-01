Commercial building catches fire after crash in Cambria

San Luis Obispo County

CAMBRIA, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a commercial building fire that broke out in Cambria Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 1:05 p.m. on the 4100 block of Burton Drive near Main Street.

A witness at the scene told NewsChannel 12 it appears a truck crashed into the side of the commercial building before becoming engulfed in flames. The flames then appear to have spread to the building.

CHP confirmed that a single vehicle crashed into the building before the fire broke out.

Officers reported Main Street is being closed at Tamson Drive.

First responders are on scene tackling the fire and searching for victims. San Luis Obispo City Fire sent a truck and Battalion Chief to assist with the effort.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.