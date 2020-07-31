SLO County reports 15th death related to COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo reported the 15th resident death due to COVID-19 on Friday.

The patient was over 100 years old and lived in a congregated care facility that is currently experiencing an outbreak. Public Health says they were not hospitalized.

The County Public Health Department is working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreak.

“We have sadly lost yet another valued member of our community here in SLO County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our older neighbors who live in congregate settings are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

As of Thursday, there have been 1,740 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. For a complete breakdown of cases in SLO County, click here.

