More outdoor dining coming to downtown Paso amid pandemic

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Al fresco dining is all the rage these days. More of it is now coming to downtown Paso Robles.

The next phase of "Get Outside in Paso," the city led program, will add several more streets to the list that are making room for restaurants to get outside. On-street dining has been added to Park and Pine streets. Restaurants taking over sidewalks, parking lots and portions of the roadway.

"The community continues to think outside the box and innovate to keep our local businesses open,” says Kristin Casillas of Oralé Taqueria on 11th Street. “We are grateful for the City getting this up so quickly after the Governor’s announcement to close indoor dining, and we are excited about the opportunity to expand our seating to the streets."

More phases of this program are on the way in the coming weeks. Two-way traffic has not been affected in any of the new out-door dining areas.