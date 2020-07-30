6th resident of Templeton nursing facility dies from coronavirus complications

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

These latest deaths bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 14.

Both of these people were said to be vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s and had underlying health concerns.

The Public Health Department said both people lived at congregate care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks.

One of the people was a resident of the Templeton Vineyard Hills Health Center nursing facility. This is the sixth resident of the facility to die of coronavirus-complications.

The other person was living at an assisted living facility in Atascadero.

County Public Health says they are working with facilities to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreaks.

“Our community has been touched by more loss,” said San Luis Obispo County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This, and other outbreaks, is preventable. Let’s all do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and maintain six feet of distance from others.”

As of Thursday, there have been 1,740 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county. For a complete breakdown of cases in SLO County, click here.