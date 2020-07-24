Atascadero offers drive-in Movies in the Parks

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- The City of Atascadero will offer drive-in movies starting Saturday.

The City's Recreation Division announced drive-in Movies in the Park on Friday.

This is a change from their Movies in the Gardens.

The drive-in movie event will be free and take place at Paloma Creek Park.

The Recreation Division will require reservations to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

They say the drive-in will have limited amount of parking spaces per show and ask people to make one reservation per family.

Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis by clicking here.

Following is the movie line-up:

Saturday, August 8 th – Frozen II (PG)

– Frozen II (PG) Saturday, August 15 th – Sonic (PG)

– Sonic (PG) Saturday, August 22 nd – Onward (PG)

– Onward (PG) Saturday, August 29th – Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (PG-13)

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the show will begin at sundown or close to 8 p.m.

All shows will be held at Paloma Creek Park located at 11665 Viejo Camino in Atascadero and are family friendly.

Food will be available for purchase from participating food vendors.

Movie audio will be available on 103.9 FM.

The Recreation Division asks movie goers to stay with their cars and socially distanced from their neighbors.

T-Mobile, Idlers Home and New Times are the sponsors for this event. We would not be able to bring these events to our community without you!

For more information, click here or call 805-470-3360.