San Luis Obispo County reports 8th coronavirus-related death

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported the county's eighth death related to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The health department says the eighth patient was in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

The patient was hospitalized for three days following discharge from a long-term care facility that recently had an outbreak.

“Today, we mourn the loss of another vulnerable community member,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Together we can slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Please wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wash your hands frequently.”

The county also reported the largest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic began.

San Luis Obispo County reported 74 new cases on Thursday. There have been 1,467 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county.

The status of two cases are still under investigation.

For a complete breakdown of the case numbers, click here.