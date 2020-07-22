Fourth SLO County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A fourth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release issued by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says the inmate was began showing symptoms on Tuesday and was immediately isolated. Results of that inmate's test came back positive Wednesday.

There are now four inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the San Luis Obispo County Jail. There have also been three corrections deputies and one patrol deputy who have tested positive.

The sheriff's office says all of the deputies are recovering and none have need to be hospitalized.

All inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and are being monitored for symptoms, the sheriff's office said.