CHP identifies motorcyclist killed in crash near Arroyo Grande

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo California Highway Patrol identifies the motorcyclist killed in a crash near Arroyo Grande on Tuesday afternoon.

SLO CHP identifies the man as James Lamon, 31, from Santa Maria as the motorcyclist that died in a crash on July 17.

On July 17 at around 3:40 p.m., Lamon was riding his motorcycle westbound on Los Berros Road, east of Century Lane. CHP says his speed was not determined.

The other person involved, the driver of a 2002 Ford, was driving eastbound on Los Berros Road, east of Century Lane. CHP says their speed was also undetermined.

CHP says Lamon failed to negotiate a right hand curve in the road and crossed onto the other side of the road in the path of the Ford.

The Ford struck Lamon on his motorcycle.

Lamon had fatal injuries and died.

CHP says the collision investigation is ongoing and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo CHP office at 805-594-8700.