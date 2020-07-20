Paso Robles cancels Concerts in the Park series for 2020

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Music fans in Paso Robles will have to wait until next summer for Concerts in the Park.

The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services has decided to cancel the Concerts in the Park series for 2020.

“Due to the current guidelines concerning social distancing and large gatherings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all of the 2020 concert season,” commented Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We had really hoped to provide something fun for the community, and we hope to come back in Summer 2021, stronger than ever.”

The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park.

For additional concert information, contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3987 or email lplescia@prcity.com.