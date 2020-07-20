Atascadero police arrest multiple juveniles after pursuit, searching for armed suspect

San Luis Obispo County

ATASCADERO, Calif. -- Atascadero police are looking for a suspect after a late night car pursuit on Sunday.

On Sunday at around 11:11 p.m., Atascadero police conducted a check on a car parked in the Paloma Creek parking lot on the 11600 block of Viejo Camino in Atascadero.

During the contact, the driver of the car drove off and a car pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver hit a light pole at the intersection of El Camino Real and Santa Rosa Road.

Officers say the driver left the scene and went toward Motel 6 in the area holding what looked like a rifle.

The other passengers in the car were detained. Officers say they were all juveniles.

Atascadero police called in assistance from the Paso Robles Police Department, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Officers set a perimeter around the area and a search began using a police dog.

After an extensive search, they were unable to find the suspect.

The Atascadero Police Department Investigations Unit is working to confirm the identity of the suspect at this time.

Police say that although it appeared the suspect was armed at the time, there is no indication that there is any current threat to community members.

No further information will be released at this time.