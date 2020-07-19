Hang glider rescued after crashing into hillside in Cayucos

San Luis Obispo County

CAYUCOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE firefighters responded to reports of a hang glider who sustained injuries after crashing into a hillside near the top of Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

CAL FIRE requested CHP helicopter H-70 to assist in accessing the hang glider.

The victim was then hoisted by H-70 up and out of the area.

CAL FIRE said the hang glider was treated for their injuries on a flat surface before being delivered to a ground ambulance and transported to the hospital.

It is unclear how severe the hang glider's injuries are. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.