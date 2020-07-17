San Luis Obispo churches partner with USDA to give away food boxes each week

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - CityServe San Luis Obispo and Canyon Hills San Luis Obispo are teaming up with the USDA Farmers to Families to meet the needs in the community.

The effort is called 'Truck to Trunk' and organizers in San Luis Obispo have set up a drive-thru to give away 20lb. produce boxes of fresh vegetables and fruits each week.

There are no eligibility requirements to receive a box. You can even pick one up for your family or take some to share with your neighbors who could use them.

The event takes place every Tuesday at 10am at Canyon Hills San Luis Obispo located at 525 Cerro Romauldo Avenue.

Rich Shepherd is Campus Pastor at Canyon Hills San Luis Obispo and one of the event's organizers. He said while many people utilize the drive-thru, boxes are also sent to other organizations in the community, such as The Salvation Army, Los Osos Cares, daycares and schools.

“For example, we found out that a school system was being shorted 450 boxes from their supplier on the same exact week we were getting our boxes coming in. So we were able to provide boxes for them," said Shepherd.

The demand in the community is great, and the boxes have been going quickly. Shepherd said last week, all boxes were gone in under an hour.

If you would like to volunteer with Truck to Trunk, please contact Rich Shepherd via email at rich@canyonhills.com.