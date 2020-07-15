San Luis Obispo County celebrates completion of 2 solar power projects

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Two solar projects that were recently completed in San Luis Obispo will help the county save money.

The solar projects are at the Department of Parks and Recreation Dairy Creek Golf Course and the Department of Social Services on South Higuera Street.

They were developed and financed by ForeFront Power. The projects are designed to supply over 80 percent of site electricity needs.

The two projects will save the county more than one million dollars over the next 20 years, according to a news release from ForeFront.

"We spend a significant amount of money on electricity across facilities, parks and water assets," San Luis Obispo County's Energy and Water Coordinator Annie Secrest said. "Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all public agencies will face budget challenges. It's a great time for the County to save money on electricity so we can directly support the Department of Social Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation in their efforts to provide important services."

The projects will also contribute to San Luis Obispo County's Energy Wise Plan.

ForeFront is now working on a 1.2 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project at the County Operations Center, which includes facilities like the jail. ForeFront said this will generate enough electricity to avoid an additional 1, 751 metric tons of CO2 - the equivalent of removing 378 passenger vehicles from the road each year.

The third project is expected to start delivering energy to the county in late 2020.