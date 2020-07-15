Oceano man found guilty in San Luis Obispo County’s first trial since COVID-19 shutdown

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A San Luis Obispo County jury found an Oceano man guilty in their first trial since the shutdown of the courts due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury found an Oceano resident guilty for multiple counts of threatening police officers.

The San Luis Obispo County jury found David Carl Angello Jr., 42, from Oceano guilty of two counts for deterring a peace officer by threat of force and two counts of criminal threats.

The jury also found true that Angello personally used a deadly or dangerous weapon while deterring peace officers.

All the counts are felonies.

The incident happened on July 7 when San Luis Obispo Sheriff deputies responded to reports of a vandalism that was committed by Angello.

Deputies arrived and Angello fled into his residence leading to a seven hour standoff with law enforcement.

According to the report, in the beginning of the standoff, Angello brandished a CO2 powered BB pistol at deputies while threatening multiple times to shoot them.

Deputies say Angello's uninvolved roommate was also in the residence, heightening the critical nature of the incident and fear of a hostage situation.

Deputies retreated, repositioned and eventually brought in a tactical negotiatons team before arresting Angello.

Dow gave a statement on this case:

“The involved deputies exercised admirable tact, composure, and restraint during this incident, and we are extremely grateful that no one was injured. When a suspect brandishes a firearm, replica or otherwise at law enforcement while making threats it is likely to be met with the use of deadly force. As a result of these deputies’ training and professionalism such a result was avoided. Additionally, we are very grateful to the jurors who responded to the summons and served during this COVID-19 pandemic. The jurors were patient and cooperative with the new safety protocols, while maintaining focus on the evidence and returning a just verdict.” San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow

Angello's sentencing is scheduled for August 5 at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Jacquelyn Duffy presiding.

Dow says Angello faces a maximum term of four years in state prison for his conviction.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Amy Fitzpatrick.



