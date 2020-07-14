Morro Bay police arrest man accused of assaulting two gas station employees

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- Morro Bay Police arrest one man accused of assaulting two gas station employees on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at around 12:14 p.m., Morro Bay Police responded to the Mobil Gas Station at 911 Morro Bay Boulevard to reports of an assault.

When police arrived on scene, they determined the suspect as Andrew Bergfalk, 21, from San Diego.

In their investigation they found that Bergfalk entered the gas stations store intoxicated and harassed a female store employee about her relationship status.

Bergfalk walked around the cashier counter and took the victim's phone from her waistband.

Another store employee stepped in and a verbal altercation began.

Bergfalk then assaulted the other employee before striking both victims.

Police say the victims and suspect all sustained injuries due to the physical altercation.

Police arrested Bergfalk on scene for assault and theft.

He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stopper at 805-549-7867.