San Luis Obispo County schools prepare for increased in-person services

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education (SLOCOE) has announced that all educational agencies will continue to provide remote services as requested and required while

offering increased in-person services.

This is part of the latest update from SLOCOE regarding the upcoming school year for students, families, employees, and the community.

County schools are working with employees and their unions to meet the needs of the community while adhering to state and local emergency orders.

SLOCOE, all school districts, charters, private, and parochial schools are making essential preparations for increased in-person delivery of services.

These preparations include:

• All educational agencies continue to sanitize facilities as an essential government function.

• Food distribution for students continues throughout the county. For more information, visit slofoodbank.org/covid-19-response or call 805-238-4664.

• SLOCOE shares all briefings from Public Health, the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services, the Governor’s Office, the State Superintendent of Public Instruction, and the Department of Finance with all educational agencies.

• All educational agency governing boards are approving service plans for the upcoming academic year with consultation and validation from the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer.

• All educational agencies have established calendars with a varied return to in-person services dates based upon the local needs and approval of the local governing boards.

• The California Office of Emergency Services is providing a 60 day supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all K-12 educational agencies in San Luis Obispo County. SLOCOE is coordinating the distribution of these supplies with each educational agency and providing information regarding additional amounts beyond the 60 days.

For more information about COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County, visit www.readyslo.org.

You can also contact your our local school district for additional information.