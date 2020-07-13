Man found dead in Morro Bay

San Luis Obispo County

MORRO BAY, Calif. -- A man was found dead in the middle of the road on Monday early morning in Morro Bay.

On Monday at around 2:53 a.m., officers reponded to reports of a man laying in the middle of the road at Harbor Street and Piney Way in Morro Bay.

Morro Bay Police officers and Morro Bay Fire Department arrived on scene and found the man to be dead.

The man was identified but information of his identity has yet to be released until the next of kin can be contacted.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.