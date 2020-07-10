SLO County Sheriff’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- A SLO County Sheriff's Office employee is recovering from home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee works inside the SLO County jail.

The employee was said to develop symptoms when they came into work on July 6 after being on vacation.

The employee was immediately sent home. County Public Health became involved and began an investigation.

Sheriff officials says the source of the infection appears to be from community spread and does not appear to have originated from inside the jail.

Sheriff's say all staff who have been in contact with the employee have been notified.

Sheriff's have placed a quarantine on all affected areas of the jail.

The Sheriff's Office Chief Medical Officer gave the following statement:

“Incarcerated populations are very high risk for contracting COVID-19 because of the close living quarters. That’s why the Sheriff’s Office has been proactive in practicing infection control measures since March to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Jail.” Dr. Christy Mulkerin, the Sheriff’s Office Chief Medical Officer

The infection control measures include daily screening for staff at the beginning of their shift, use of masks and gloves with any inmate interaction, increased facility-wide cleanings multiple times per day, quarantine of all arrestees for 14 days, routine COVID-19 testing for all inmates and staff, and limitation of in-person visitation.

Currently there are no reports of inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff's say this is the first staff member affected.

The Sheriff’s Office say they appreciate Public Health’s leadership in managing the County’s COVID-19 response, their partnership in guiding the Jail’s infection control measures, and for facilitating testing of at-risk staff and inmates.