San Luis Obispo County Public Health reports 4th death related to COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo reported the fourth death due to COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon.

The patient was a 52-year-old with significant underlying health conditions and was living in a longterm care facility that recent had an outbreak of COVID-19.

The patient became ill with COVId-19 and was brought to the hospital over the weekend with the beginning of symptoms.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein gave the following statement on the death:

“We are mourning the loss of another vulnerable resident to this disease – the second in two days. We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones. Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.” Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County Public Health Officer

SLO County is advising people with higher risk to stay home as much as possible.

Older adults and individuals with health conditions including lung or heart disease, diabetes, or a compromised immune system are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

Currently in SLO County, there are 877 cases of COVID-19 that have been reported with 612 have recovered, 247 are currently recovering at home and 13 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU.

The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.



For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, click here or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903.

A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to

COVID-19.