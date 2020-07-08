SLO County to offset COVID-19 testing costs by charging medical insurance

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is adding new fees that will be billed to medical insurance to support ongoing COVID-14 testing.

The fees will help offset the costs for reagents, test kits, and staff time it takes to provide COVID-19 tests to the public.

“Persons themselves will not bear the cost, but this will allow our laboratory to get revenue that will allow the ongoing testing support needed over the course of this pandemic,” said SLO County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The County Public Health lab prioritizes testing for health care workers, hospitalized patients, congregate care settings, corrections facilities, contacts of those who have tested positive.”

County expenses are expected to outpace revenue this fiscal year. The County currently faces a $32 million to $56 million budget shortfall.

Fee revenue was not even partially recovering the cost of providing the service. CARES Act funds are anticipated to offset a portion of the expenses to date for the COVID-19 tests.

The new testing fees will result in an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in revenue that will help with costs of COVID-19 testing. The new fees will be billed to medical insurance effective August 7.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903.

A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available

Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.