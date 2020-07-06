Cuesta College goes fully online for Fall 2020

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cuesta College has decided to put all Fall 2020 classes online on Monday.

The college made the decision to go fully online in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The college closed the campus back in March and has since moved all courses online.

The Fall semester will begin on August 17.

All lecture classes will be online.

The exception will be labs, activities and performance courses that are difficult to transfer online which will be in-person on campus with strict hygiene protocols and safety modifications.

The Superintendent/President Dr. Jill Stearns says she hopes for the safe and quick return to the (college) campus, “Our summer face-to-face schedule includes a science lab, CTE courses, and athletics courses as tests of our COVID-19 protocols. We had planned a mid-July decision to allow the best opportunity to assess our plans for returning to campus for Fall 2020.”

According to Stearns, the current COVID-19 timeline indicates California will remain in Stage Two of the planned reopening phase for an undetermined period played a factor in the decision to offer fall classes remotely.

Cuesta College's athletics will be determined after the announcement by the California Community College Athletic Association and the Western State Conference.

The 2020 Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to December 18 at the Dr. Gilbert H. Stork Gymnasium at the San Luis Obispo campus.

