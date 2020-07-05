First 5 SLO County provides needed supplies to child care providers

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- First 5 SLO is giving child care providers the supplies they need to stay open during the pandemic.

"We know that without these services that these {child care providers} provide, many of these families wouldn't be able to go back to work," Shana Paulson from SLO Community Action Partnership said.

Over 150 programs have received PPE, diapers, wipes and cleaning supplies.

"I asked them where we could go to get these resources. They said 'hold on, we got some things' and they actually came through big time," Perkins Family Day Care Owner Juanetta Perkins aid.

First 5 California committed $4 million for local communities, which helps relieve pressure on these providers.

Organizers say these events will continue.