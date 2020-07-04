Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 4:51 pm

Injured hiker rescued by firefighters at South Hills Open Space in San Luis Obispo

injured hiker south hills open space 2
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department
injured hiker south hills open space 1
San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a call regarding an injured hiker in South Hills Open Space Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:56 p.m.

City Fire paramedics responded and began treating the victim at the scene.

The hiker was then transported on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. We do not yet know the severity of their condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Outdoors

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply