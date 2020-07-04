Injured hiker rescued by firefighters at South Hills Open Space in San Luis Obispo

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a call regarding an injured hiker in South Hills Open Space Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:56 p.m.

City Fire paramedics responded and began treating the victim at the scene.

The hiker was then transported on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance at the trailhead. We do not yet know the severity of their condition.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.