Corpse Flower set to bloom for first time at Cal Poly

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A rare flower called Titan Arum, or Corpse Flower, is expected to bloom at Cal Poly soon.

The rare plant will bloom for the first time in Cal Poly's history.

Cal Poly's horticulture and botany students have been growing these plants for over 10 years but have yet to see a flower bloom until this year.

The bloom will unleash an acrid odor for which it’s famous.

The plant makes the world's largest unbalance inflorescence, or cluster of flowers.

The bloom can grow to more than eight feet in height and three feet in diameter.

The plant is native to tropical forests.