Arroyo Grande Chief of Police announces date of retirement

San Luis Obispo County

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Arroyo Grande's Chief of Police has announced his planned retirement date.

Beau D. Pryor's last day serving in his position is July 9.

Chief Pryor started his law enforcement career with the Arroyo Grande Police Department in September 1994 as a Reserve Officer.

During his career, he held the positions of Police Officer, Senior Police Officer, Sergeant, and Commander until accepting the position as Chief of Police in 2017. He also held a variety of specialized assignments including Motorcycle Traffic Officer, Field Training Officer, member of the Special Response Team, Property/Crimes Detective, and Detective Sergeant.

“The City recognizes and appreciates Chief Pryor’s service to the City over the past 26 years. He has been an instrumental member of the City’s executive team and has provided invaluable leadership to the Arroyo Grande Police Department and to the City as a whole. His work in creating and implementing a strategic plan for the department has ensured that the City’s law enforcement agency is a leader in the community and carries out the highest standards of performance. We are grateful for Chief Pryor’s dedication to the City and to its citizens and visitors, and we wish him well in his planned retirement," stated Acting City Manager Robeson.

"It has been an honor to serve the citizens and visitors of Arroyo Grande for the past 26 years as a public servant," said Pryor. "My planned retirement will allow me to spend more quality time with family and friends."

Pryor has spent the last 4 years mentoring two Police Commanders. They are currently going through a competitive process and one will be chosen to lead the organization into the future.