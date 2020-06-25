Fire burning in California Valley at “dangerous rate”

San Luis Obispo County

CALIFORNIA VALLEY, Calif. - A fire that is burning in the California Valley has burned about 50 acres and is growing at a dangerous rate.

The fire broke out Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the California Valley. Firefighters found two separate fires near Highway 58 and 7 Mile Road.

The two fires continued to grow at a fast rate of spread. By 4:30 p.m., CAL FIRE said the fire had potential to burn 1,000 acres.

A structure was threatened by one of the fires, CAL FIRE said.

Multiple engines and air support were called in as part of a full wildland fire response.

The fire is visible from a Pacific Gas & Electric Alert Wildfire camera.

This is a developing situation, check back for additional details.