Cal Poly plans for fall quarter classes

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly shared information with students on Wednesday about its fall quarter plans. Classes will start Sept. 14.

The University said it is prepared for a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and is prepared to have 100% virtual learning if a there is a stay-at-home-order in place this fall. Currently, the school is hopeful that there will be some in-person classes.

A fully virtual option will be provided for students who cannot or do not want to take in-person classes for any reason.

Fall classes will be divided into three categories:

* In-Person: these include the 15% of our 4,312-plus classes that cannot be taught virtually

* Synchronous Virtual: these classes would be eligible for a return to in-person classes if health conditions improve to the point that in-person classes can be safely resumed and students and faculty agree

* Asynchronous Virtual: these classes will remain virtual for the entire fall quarter

Almost all in-person courses are labs and activities or lectures involving significant hands-on activities.

No student will be penalized if they need an in-person course for degree progress, but are not comfortable taking it in-person during fall quarter, the university said.

You can find the full Cal Poly message on the school's campus updates website.