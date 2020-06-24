SLO Sheriff’s deputy who shot dog identified

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy who fired his weapon at a dog in Atascadero earlier this month has been identified.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies Marc Carreiro and Jacob Henry were responding to what they said appeared to be a burglary in progress at a business on the 7800 block of El Camino Real.

When two dogs ran out of the business, Carreiro fired his weapon three times, striking one of the dogs. Carreiro said he feared the pitbulls were about to attack.

The injured dog was taken to a veterinarian and survived its injuries. The dog was released back to its owner on the same day, the sheriff's department said.

The shooting is currently under investigation, but neither deputy has been placed on administrative leave at this time. An additional investigation by the Sheriff's Office Professional Standards Unit will take place following the conclusion the investigation.

Earlier this month, the Sheriff's Office said it was willing to pay for all vet bills related to the shooting.