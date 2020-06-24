City of San Luis Obispo provides draft on climate action plan

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo released their draft on a Climate Action Plan for Community Recovery on Monday.

The proposed plan establishes a community-wide goal of carbon neutrality by 2035, it includes adopting a sector of specific goals and provides foundational actions to establish a trajectory towards achieving that goal while also recovering from the economic impacts from COVID-19.

The plan and goals were requested by community members and City Council direction back in September 2018.

The adoption of the Climate Action Plan for Community Recovery is part of the City’s 2020-2021 Meta Goal: San Luis Obispo’s Economic Stability, Recovery and Resiliency.

The City's goal is to use resources more effectively, improve community equity and well-being, and develop an economy that is set to recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and thrive in a rapidly changing 21st century.

The City's Sustainability Manager gave the following statement on this draft:

“We recognize that this is a unique time in history and are committed to working hard to ensure that our community is set up to not only be better prepared and more resilient, but to thrive in the face of future adversities. We are really excited about the opportunities that this Climate Action Plan will provide for economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus, addressing issues of health and equity in San Luis Obispo, and increasing overall quality of life in our city.” Chris Read, Sustainability Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo

The City hopes to gain feedback from residents during the Public Review period, to submit a review click here.

To provide comments or questions on the City's draft plan, residents can email Chris Read at cread@slocity.org by July 22, 2020.