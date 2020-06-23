Assemblyman Cunningham announce 10 percent of his salary will be donated to local nonprofits

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced that he will donate 10 percent of his salary to Central Coast nonprofits on Tuesday afternoon.

Jordan Cunningham, on the recommendation of Citizens Compensation Commission and the newly-announced budget agreement, announced that he will be donating 10 percent of his Assembly salary to a different Central Coast non-profit each month.

In July, Cunningham will begin his donation process starting with the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation, or SLO Leaf. Cunningham chose this non-profit in the wake of the shootings in Paso Robles earlier in June. His donation will be in the names of two injured local officers, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Dreyfus and Arroyo Grande Police Sergeant Michael Smiley as well as all law enforcement officers that assisted with the active shooter situation.

Due to pay cuts to state workers, Cunningham says elected leaders need to lead by example in times of crisis and hardships, "The Governor is asking members of our community to do more with less. Legislators should have to do the same, which is why I’ll be donating 10% of my Assembly salary to local nonprofits that help make the Central Coast the best community in the state.” said Cunningham.

“Both Deputy Dreyfus and Sergeant Smiley are heroes,” said Cunningham. “I am honored to make this donation in their names, and wish both a speedy and full recovery.”