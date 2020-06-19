Fair food and drive-in movies to start at Paso Robles Event Center

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - A little old-fashioned fun is coming to Paso Robles!

Many events, including the Mid-State Fair, have been canceled during the pandemic. The Paso Robles Event Center is adapting to still offer a way to get your 'fair food fix', as well as enjoy some throwback entertainment.

Starting June 26th, select vendors will be offering food to-go, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

In addition, the carnival lot will be turned into a drive-in movie theater, that can host up to 150 cars/trucks. Spaces will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with autos being allowed to line up at the gate starting at 6:30 pm and the he movie will begin at approximately 8:30 pm.

be available for purchase. Cost is $20 per vehicle (cash only).

Safety remains a top priority at the Paso Robles Event Center. It is following State and County safety guidelines, including extra cleaning of restrooms, additional hand sanitizing stations and complete cleaning of benches and tables between each use.

Guests are asked to maintain physical distancing, wear masks when possible and wash hands frequently.

Check www.MidStateFair.com for the schedule and more information.



