Dog injured after SLO County Sheriff’s deputy fires three shots, fearing attack

ATASCADERO, Calif. - A dog sustained non-life threatening injuries Monday night after a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputy shot at it multiple times, fearing the dog was trying to attack.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were on patrol near the 7800 block of El Camino Real in Atascadero around 11:30 p.m. Monday night when they saw a business with the front door left open and the lights off.

As deputies approached they said there was a vehicle parked in front of the business with the trunk open. A man was seen pushing a laundry cart toward the vehicle. The deputies stopped their car to investigate.

They said that, as they came in contact with the man, two pit bulls suddenly ran out of the business and toward the deputies.

One of the deputies said they became afraid a dog was going to attack and fired three shots at the canine. The dog was hit at least once.

The Sheriff's Office said the dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian where its wounds were fortunately deemed non-life-threatening. The dog is expected to make a full recovery and was released to its owner that same day.

Since the incident, the Sheriff's Office has been in contact with the owner of the dogs and has offered to pay for all vet bills related to this incident.

The Sheriff's Office said they have already begun an investigation saying it is always unfortunate when an animal is harmed.