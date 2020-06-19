Diners can reserve a table at Paso Robles’ Downtown Historic Park

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo residents and visitors can now reserve a private table for free at Paso's Downtown City Park for dining and catching up with friends.

Diners are invited to grab takeout from a nearby restaurant to enjoy in the park.

A concierge will guide diners to their sanitized table, according to a news release. These private tables are available Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Tables can be reserved on the yelp app.

You can learn more about #SavorPaso here.