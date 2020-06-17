San Luis Obispo County to reopen personal care services, weddings allowed

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- San Luis Obispo County will be able to reopen personal care services in non-health care settings with modifications on June 19.

County health officials say these services include spas, nail salons, massage therapy and tattoo facilities.

County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein say that though these activities are officially allowed, small and enclosed indoor spaces create the perfect setting for the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Borenstein discourages activities such as personal massages or facials that require people to be in a small, enclosed space for a long time period with someone outside of their household. "It is the perfect environment for COVID-19 to spread. Be smart. Take care of your health. Understand that this illness spreads through prolonged close physical contact," said Dr. Borenstein.

The State is allowing modified wedding ceremonies as long as they follow the State guidance for Places of Worship. These weddings can be religious or non-religious.

Wedding receptions and celebrations are still not allowed by the State.

Indoor wedding ceremonies should limit attendance to 25 percent of capacity or 100 people.

Outdoor weddings should accomodate for a minimum of six feet between attendees from different households.

The County has provided a COVID-19 risk analysis of events and gatherings with the following:

Lowest risk: Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings.

Virtual-only activities, events, and gatherings. More risk: Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county).

Smaller outdoor and in-person gatherings in which individuals from different households remain spaced at least 6 feet apart, wear cloth face coverings, do not share objects, and come from the same local area (e.g., community, town, city, or county). Higher risk: Medium-sized in-person gatherings adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside SLO County.

Medium-sized in-person gatherings adapted to allow individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and with attendees coming from outside SLO County. Highest risk: Large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least six feet apart and attendees travel from outside the local area.

San Luis Obispo County saw the biggest single day jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 20 new cases.

Santa Barbara County is slowing down their reopening due to an increase in hospitalization numbers due to COVID-19.

For more information about safe reopening procedures, click here.