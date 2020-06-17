CHP officers wounded in Paso Robles shooting identified

San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Two California Highway Patrol officers who were injured while responding to the Paso Robles manhunt for Mason Lira have been identified.

Tim Maxwell is a 21-year veteran with the CHP and is currently assigned to the King City office.

Maxwell was one of the dozens of law enforcement officers who inundated Paso Robles last week searching for the man who was believed to have killed a man and shot a sheriff's deputy in the face.

Maxwell was one of three additional law enforcement officers who was taken to the hospital following multiple shootouts with the suspected shooter, Mason James Lira.

CHP officials say Maxwell sustained a minor injury and was treated at the hospital and then released. He is currently recovering at home.

Another CHP officer, Isaac Clocherty, sustained a minor injury during the search for Lira. He was treated at the scene and has returned back to full duty.

Clocherty is a 12-year veteran who is assigned to the King City office as a patrol officer.

Nicholas Dreyfus, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot in the face in an apparent ambush attack, was most recently in critical but stable condition.

A Kings County sheriff's deputy who was injured returned to work this week, and an Arroyo Grande Police Officer is recovering at home.

Mason James Lira, the suspected shooter, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement.