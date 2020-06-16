Missing Paso Robles man found safe

San Luis Obispo County

A Paso Robles man who was reported missing on May 30 has been located safe.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said 67-year-old John Shahan was located safe by law enforcement shortly after issuing a press release regarding his disappearance.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing Paso Robles man.

Family members reported 67-year-old John Shahan missing on May 30.

Shahan is white, 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes.

He was last known to be living near Jardine Road in Paso Robles, but the sheriff's office said he may currently be living out of his vehicle.

Shahan is believed to be driving a gray 2005 Dodge Durango with Utah license plate 9G3AG.

He is known to travel regularly between Arizona, Utah, California, Colorado and Hawaii.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.