Evacuations underway as Avila Fire grows to 400 acres, now 10% contained

San Luis Obispo County

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- Firefighters responded to a fast-moving vegetation fire near Avila Beach Monday afternoon.

At around 2:55 p.m., CAL FIRE received reports of a vegetation fire at Gragg Canyon Rd and North Thompson Avenue near Avila Beach.

CAL FIRE said the vegetation fire is burning on the southwest side of Highway 101 and Avila Beach Drive exit.

As of 6:20 p.m., the burn has reached 400 acres in size, up from the previous 380 acres, and continuing with a moderate to rapid rate of spread.

San Luis Obispo City Fire is sending more engines to the scene. Helicopters and planes are helping attack the fire from the air while fire crews and engines battle from the ground.

[UPDATE] #AvilaIC 25+ acres, evacuation advisory for Gragg Canyon Ranch area, HWY 101 N hard closure from Shell Beach Rd to Avila Beach Dr. Aircraft and #Firefighters are making good progress. pic.twitter.com/24mjEdPiyw — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 15, 2020

Fire officials say additional fire engines and aircraft have been ordered.

Santa Barbara County Fire sent five engines and a battalion chief to assist with the Avila Fire.



Evacuations

Evacuations are in progress on Live Oak Lane, Indian Knob Road and Monte Road in SLO County.

As of 4:30 p.m., Gragg Canyon Road and the Pismo Preserve have also been evacuated.

Evacuations are also underway for neighborhoods north of Mattie Road in Pismo Beach as well as north of Corralitos and east of Mattie Road. Be sure to evacuate to the south as the 101 north at Mattie Road is closed.

An evacuation warning is now in effect for the area east of Highway 101 from N. Bello Street, south to Price Canyon Road and east to the Pismo Beach city limits. Anyone in that area should be prepared to evacuate at any time. All evacuees must head south.

As of 6:55 p.m., there is also an evacuation order for the Pismo Heights area has been canceled.

Firefighters said that due to the changing nature of the fire, if you at any point feel in danger you should leave the area immediately.

The Red Cross has been called to set up Evacuation Centers. One center is located at 1168 W. Branch in the Walmart parking lot in Arroyo Grande. A second location is at the Grace Bible Church at 100 Rodeo Drive in Pismo Beach.

SLO City Fire advised the fire is burning in the Shell Beach and Pismo Beach area and moving south. Those located nearby should watch for evacuation information.

No structures have been damaged as of 6 p.m.



Road Closures

As of 4:10 p.m., Caltrans has closed the northbound lanes of Highway 101 from just north of Spyglass Drive/Mattie Road in the Pismo Beach area. They said motorists headed northbound may detour from the US 101 at Oak Park Road and continue east to State Route 227 to reach San Luis Obispo.

Southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed as well, California Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto San Luis Bay Drive.

Due to these closures, the SLO County Sheriff reminded drivers not to drive south from San Luis Obispo to the Shell Beach area.