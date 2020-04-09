SLO County close additional parks to prevent spread of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- The County of San Luis Obispo will be closing some parks due to safety measures against COVID-19.

The County will be placing restrictions at some parks including visitor limits due to visitors not following the six feet distancing order.

San Luis Obispo County Parks Director gave the following statement:

“While we would normally want people using our parks, we cannot allow visitors to use the parks in a way that jeopardizes the community’s health. Your cooperation and respect for physical distancing will allow us to keep the remaining parks open in alimited capacity. Please be smart and think of your community’s safety before going to the park.” Nick Franco, San Luis Obispo County Parks Director

The following park limitations will be implemented this week:

Cave Landing Road and parking lot will close on Thursday until further notice.

Lopez Lake and Santa Margarita Lake has set vehicle limits until further notice.

Los Osos Skate Park is closed until further notice.

County Parks say they may place further restrictions as the situation evolves or if residents do not adhere to physical distancing requirements at parks.