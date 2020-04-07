San Luis Obispo County expands safe parking program for the homeless

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The County of San Luis Obispo has expanded its safe overnight parking program to three sites to help homeless people meet basic needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sites are open from 7:00 PM – 7:00 AM daily and provide safe, clean spaces for individuals or families to park and sleep. They also offer bathrooms and hot showers.

Participants must abide by site rules, including physical distancing, respectful behavior, and no drug use. Sites are open to

vehicles only (no tent camping).

Current locations include:

Los Osos Library parking lot - 2075 Palisades Avenue in Los Osos

Coastal Dunes RV Park & Campground - 1001 Pacific Boulevard, Highway 1 in Oceano

SLO Veterans Hall - 801 Grand Ave in San Luis Obispo

Sites are subject to change and more locations may be added.

A regularly updated list of sites is available at ReadySLO.org and 805-543-2444.