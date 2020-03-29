SLO County to conduct Early Warning System siren tests through July

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Pacific Gas & Electric, in coordination with the County of San Luis Obispo, will be conducting their annual maintenance of the Early Warning System sirens in the county.

During the maintenance, each of the 131 sirens will be inspected and tested individually to make sure the system is ready should an emergency arise.

After inspection, each siren will undergo a brief growl test. This is a low volume test that will last for a period of a few seconds. Though members of the community may hear the siren sound, no action is required of them.

This annual siren maintenance will be conducted during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue through July.

During April, crews will be working on the sirens in the See Canyon area, followed by Arroyo Grande and Oceano.

Should you hear a siren continuously sound, you are advised to tune in to a local radio or television station for emergency information. During a real emergency, the sirens will sound for three minutes straight.

Although the Early Warning System sirens were installed and are maintained as one of the requirements related to the operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the sirens can be used for any local emergency where there is a need for the public to take action.

More information about the siren system as well as emergency preparedness can be found at www.prepareslo.org.

Questions about the siren tests can be directed to the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5011.