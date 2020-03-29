Pismo Beach businesses struggle because of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. — It was eerily quiet and empty during an otherwise gorgeous day in Pismo Beach Sunday afternoon.

On most weekends, the town is packed with tourists venturing into mom and pop businesses.

Parking is usually hard to find amongst a crowd of beachgoers.

Today, however, there weren’t many people and there was plenty of parking.

Longtime staple Splash Cafe has remained open for business while carrying out to-go orders.

One tourist standing in line shared his thoughts on how deserted the small city seems.

“Very sad looking at it the way it is right now, it’s really depressing,” said Eddie Gutierrez. “Hoping they will be able to regulate this soon, especially for the communities because it’s really hitting them hard.”

While it struggles financially, Pismo Beach remains focused on keeping health and safety its top priority throughout the state lockdown.