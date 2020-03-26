SLO County closing parking lots at popular beaches, asking tourists to stay away

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Parking lots at Pismo Beach and Morro Bay beaches are going to close, in an effort to discourage people from visiting.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials said beaches would stay open, but tourists and other travelers were encouraged to stay away from them.

Avila Beach and Pismo Beach piers were closed in an effort to prevent large gatherings.

Public health said in their daily COVID-19 news briefing that SLO County was a bit isolated in nature, and were in an advantageous position for slowing the spread of the virus.

New Confirmed Cases

The news of beach closures comes as SLO County released updated numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

54 people in San Luis Obispo County have tested positive for the coronavirus. 39 of the 54 positive cases are recovering at home, and 10 have fully recovered from the effects of the virus.

4 people are being treated in a local hospital, and 1 person was in the Intensive Care Unit.

Officials confirmed that a Cal Poly student was among one of the 54 positive cases. Cal Poly has moved their classes online through the end of the school year due to the pandemic.

The university was looking for ways to limit the number of students on campus, and in the surrounding community of San Luis Obispo.

The Cal Poly Recreational Center is being considered as a possible alternative health care site.

County Officials were also looking to limit in-person health care facility visits.

As far as testing in SLO County, those who were tested were asked to stay quarantined at home while awaiting test results.

High-risk individuals and first responders coming in close contact with patients, were being prioritized for testing.

Evictions Suspended

Evictions in SLO County have been suspended for the time being, according to officials at the press conference.

For more information about the coronavirus pandemic in SLO COunty, click here.

Watch the full Thursday press briefing here: