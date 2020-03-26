San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 cases now 54

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There are now ## confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.

The newest numbers were released at 1:30 p.m. on ReadySLO.org.

The website lists 54 confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo County, with 3006 cases throughout the state.

Of those 54 cases, 39 people are recovering at home and four people are hospitalized with one of those four in ICU. 10 people are considered “recovered.”

San Luis Obispo County officials are holding daily news briefings at 3:15 p.m.

The briefings will be streamed on KCOY NewsChannel 12, the News Now Channel and our website.