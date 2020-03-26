Cal Poly continues efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly San Luis Obispo continues their efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by implementing restrictions along with new initiatives to keep students involved.

Cal Poly's Department of Emergency Services will temporarily pause the use of reusable water bottles at on-campus dining halls.

They hope this will stop the spread of germs and prevent the increase of COVID-19 on campus.

Career and Services will be hosting a virtual career fair to help connect students with potential jobs due to shelter-in-home orders by the State.

Students will be able to have virtual interviews with employers during this career fair.

The Recreation Center will be providing video fitness classes to help students stay healthy during this time.

DRC, EOP an Cal Poly Scholars will have virtual advising/workshops to help guide students in their academics.

Cal Poly's campus remains open at this time to support students by offering essential functions like student housing and dining.

The school is asking students to return to their permanent residences if possible.

The school also reminds that all classes for Spring quarter will be held virtually.