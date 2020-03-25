Pismo Pier closes due to COVID-19 orders

San Luis Obispo County

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Pismo Pier, like many others, has closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Pismo Beach decided to close down its pier on Wednesday to ensure social distancing.

Over the weekend, beaches throughout California became social hubs for groups to gather due to many restaurants, stores and bars being closed.

California's Governor Newsom addressed this by recommending closures of beaches along with state and public parks in order to enforce shelter-at-home orders.

It is currently unknown when the pier will reopen.