San Luis Obispo Sheriff searching for at-risk juvenile

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Anthony Jauregui was last seen at 7 p.m. on Monday, walking away from his home on the 5400 block of Jardine Road in rural Paso Robles.

Family said Anthony had no phone or money with him when he left.

The sheriff's office searched for Anthony but were unable to locate him

Due to his age, he's considered to be at-risk.

Anthony is Hispanic with short black hair, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, and white Vans sneakers.

Anyone with information about this location is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.