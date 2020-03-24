Cal Poly student among confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A Cal Poly student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the university and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

The student lived off campus and was not a resident of student housing.

Cal Poly sent a letter out to staff and students on Tuesday, informing them of the student's diagnosis.

The student is no longer in San Luis Obispo, having left for their permanent residence, which is outside of the San Luis Obispo area, on March 17.

The student does not have a history of travel and their method of transmission is considered to be unknown at this time.

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is working to identify anyone who may have been in contact with the student.

Cal Poly president Jeffrey D. Armstrong said he is "hopeful for the student’s quick recovery."

Cal Poly remains closed to non-essential staff. The university has already announced that Spring semester will be exclusively held online.